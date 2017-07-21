modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

HOT AUDIO: Dumsor job gave me BP, diabetes – Kwabena Donkor

MyJoyOnline
1 minute ago | Politics

Former Power Minister, Dr Kwabena Donkor says he is battling with blood pressure and diabetes as a result of the pressure that came with his work.

“It was a huge burden…you don’t have a private life. There was no day I went to bed before 1am because His Excellency the President could call you at 2am [because] someone might have woken him up with a power challenge elsewhere,” Dr Donkor narrated.




Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Politics

TOP STORIES

I Don’t Understand Why NDC Is Defending EC Boss – Hassan Ayariga

3 hours ago

EC confusion: Peace Council calls for internal dialogue

3 hours ago

quot-img-1RIP the SOULS who were lost at the horrific blast

By: lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36824.3724
Euro5.08565.0897
Pound Sterling5.66645.6745
Swiss Franc4.59904.6014
Canadian Dollar3.46723.4694
S/African Rand0.33550.3359
Australian Dollar3.47523.4830
body-container-line