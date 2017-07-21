TOP STORIES
RIP the SOULS who were lost at the horrific blastBy: lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
HOT AUDIO: Dumsor job gave me BP, diabetes – Kwabena Donkor
Former Power Minister, Dr Kwabena Donkor says he is battling with blood pressure and diabetes as a result of the pressure that came with his work.
“It was a huge burden…you don’t have a private life. There was no day I went to bed before 1am because His Excellency the President could call you at 2am [because] someone might have woken him up with a power challenge elsewhere,” Dr Donkor narrated.
