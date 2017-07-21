TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
GIPC targets SMES in upcoming Ghana club 100 awards
The Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), has launched 16th edition of the Ghana Club 100 Awards with the main aim of strengthening Small and Medium Enterprises and Industries (SMEIs) with the needed tools to remain relevant on the world market.
The 16th Ghana Club 100 is under the theme, “Industrialization: A tool for Job Creation and Accelerated Economic Development.”
Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Yoofi Grant said this year’s awards is in line with government’s vision to use manufacturing through the one district, one factory initiative, as an economic development and job creation tool to enhance the competitiveness of the corporate market and also to develop their criteria.
“ This year’s Club 100 event will be to put out the message that Ghana is looking out for companies who add value to our raw materials as we also use it as a launch pad for promoting partnerships between Ghanaian industries and indigenous, foreign investment capital in a more structured form,” he revealed to Joy Business.
Companies running under limited liability are encouraged to apply for the 16 th edition of the Ghana Club 100 event and for companies with government interest, government shares should be less than 50%, unless it is listed on the stock exchange.
This year’s event, which comes up November 10 , 2017 will highlight companies and present awards in the following categories- Best Company in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Financial Services, Information and communications technology among others.
