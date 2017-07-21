TOP STORIES
There are people out there who believe that the only way to become rich in life is to cut people's heads and use it for money rituals.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Total Ghana receives 2 prestigious awards from COPEC
Total Petroleum Ghana has been rewarded with two prestigious awards by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) Ghana.
The awards; Best Customer Service 2016 and Best Brand (Environment / Safety) 2016, were presented to Management by the Executive Director of COPEC, Duncan Amoah.
The Management of Total Petroleum Ghana received these awards with excitement and stated that they will keep up the good work of providing excellent customer service and ensuring safety in its operations.
The Managing Director of Total Ghana, Mr. Olivier Van-Parys stated that Management and Staff pay routine visits to its Service Stations to get closer to customers by working hand in hand with the frontline Station Staff to serve Customers and know their expectations.
He added that some of its Service Stations are currently undergoing renovation to enhance the whole Customer experience.
Recently renovated Service Stations have additional state-of-the-art lube bays, car wash centres and food corners such as KFC drive-through at the Tema Community 1 Stadium Station, Pizza Hut at the Hospital Road Station and the new Mugg & Bean Franchise and Vegetable stall at the Liberation Road Station.
With these renovations, Total Service Stations are multi-purpose destination points for individual Customers and families.
Mr. Olivier Van-Parys gave the assurance that Customers should expect not only quality service but also quality products at any Total Service Station.
The Company was honoured to receive these awards in addition to its recent award as the Best Oil Marketing Company at the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA).
–
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance