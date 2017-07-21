TOP STORIES
Wisconsin Offers I.T. Skills Training For SHS Leavers
More than 150 young people from 38 schools have been equipped with basic I.T . skills at a free programme organised by Wisconsin International University College, Ghana in Accra.
The participants were mainly young people who have recently completed their Senior High School (SHS) and are either awaiting results or attending remedial schools. They were trained on how to use the Microsoft Office Suite, Website Design and Development as well as use of Internet and Email.
The free I.T. programme will culminate in a certificate ceremony on Saturday, 5th August, 2017. The event will take place alongside an Open Day, giving the public the opportunity to tour the university’s facilities, interact with faculty and staff, take part in health screening, competitions and various activities.
Speaking at the start of the four-week programme, the Head of the I.T. Department at Wisconsin’s School of Computing and Technology, Dr Nana Kofi Annan, said: “I.T. now cuts across every profession – from medicine and engineering to law, education and entrepreneurship – you name it. It is therefore essential for every individual who wishes to be successful in any field to gain basic I.T. skills.”
Nana Amuasi Adomako, one of the participants on the programme, said: “The classes have been fun and effective. The teachers are very good and take time to teach the students. I have really improved my knowledge in I.T. From here, I am going to try to create an app to publish my stories or a book in future.”
For his part, the Director of Public Affairs & Marketing, Mr Jacob Fynn, said: “The free I.T. training programme is one of the key Corporate Social Responsibility activities in Wisconsin’s calendar, and certainly one of the most rewarding.
“So far we have offered three sessions of the free IT programme, and our numbers are growing every year. I am very encouraged to see that young people, parents and guardians are seeing the value of the I.T. skills training we are offering. We hope to see even more students attending our programmes in future.
“We wish to also appeal to organisations to partner with us in any way possible, for example by sponsoring prizes, offering short internships to the students, offering volunteer trainers or helping us meet the cost of running the programme. This is all for the good of improving the skills of our young people and equipping them to thrive in the globalised world in which we now live.”
Wisconsin International University College, Ghana has offered the free I.T. training sessions three times over the past five years. The programme is mounted during the institution’s long vacation period, which runs from June to August. Other free educational programmes such as Sign Language Classes for 8-12 year-olds are also organised during this period.
I.T. is one of the undergraduate degree programmes offered at Wisconsin. The University also offers Law, Nursing, Economics, Communication Studies (with options in Journalism, Public Relations, Advertising), Rural Development & Ecotourism and Business Studies (with options in Accounting, Banking & Finance, Marketing, Human Resource Management).
Postgraduate programmes include MBA (with options in Accounting, Finance, HR Management, MIS, Marketing, Project Management), MSc Environmental Sustainability and Management and MA Adult Education. A new programme in Strategic Management & Leadership offered by Pearson, UK will be mounted from August 2017.
Short courses are also available in Paralegal Studies, Security Management, Forensics & Investigative Psychology and Executive Leadership and Strategy Execution.
