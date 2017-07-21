TOP STORIES
IGP appeals for logistical support from general public
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has described as senseless, the recent killings of officers and has vowed to deal ruthlessly with all criminals in the country.
David Asante Apeatu warned criminals to revise their notes, as the police will meet them squarely.
Speaking at the passing out ceremony of 218 newly commissioned officers at the National Police School at Tesano in Accra, Friday, 21 July 2017, the IGP said the police will not allow criminal activities to thrive in the country.
Mr Appeatu called on law-abiding citizens to help the police administration in enforcing the law and order across the country by providing information on criminals.
His calls come in the wake of a recent attack at Abeka Lapaz, a suburb of Accra, last week in which one police officer was killed and another injured in the line of duty.
He said the Service is going through a robust transformation to make it one of the best among the top 10 Police Services in the world within the next four years.
The IGP pleaded with NGO’s, philanthropist and the general public to help with equipment and logistics to supplement what government provides for the Service to enable them to work better.
It is an open secret that the Service is in dire need of logistics with members of the top hierarchy speaking openly about the challenges.
Some Ghanaians believe a protective gear could have prevented some of the needless deaths the Service has suffered in recent times.
At a recent event at Kaneshie in Accra, he said Ghanaians are peace-loving people who want to live in peace and go about with their business, noting “if we as the champions of that peace, such things [attacks and killings] can be done to us what can’t be done to the ordinary person.”
“It calls for officer safety needs and we are going to do as soon as possible. It is true that we have some logistical challenges and this is what we are going to address. What has happened is a wake-up call for all of us,” he said.
PRO of the Service, DSP Sheila Abayie-Buckman has also been appealing to the public to donate protective equipment.
Speaking at a ceremony to mark the one-week passing of Daniel Owusu, the officer who was gunned down by armed robbers at Abeka Lapaz, she said although the government is doing more, the service still needs more.
“As much as the government is doing its bit, we think that individuals and groups can also help. You can go to the nearest police station where you live and donate some protective equipment. We have some but we don’t have enough,” she said.
However, security analyst Dr Kwasi Annin says there is the need to establish a protocol that can offer the said assistance to the police.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
