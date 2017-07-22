TOP STORIES
A Lash On Government For Failure To Constitute Governing Councils Of Polytechnics/Technical Universities
The continuous delay of government in constituting governing councils of various Polytechnics and Technical Universities in the country has hit the deepest part of the hearts of the Technical education products with unbearable sorrow. For the technical student, it is a total gross disrespect for technical education as the students’ front has made a clarion call on government times without number on the issue.
The non existence of these councils has become an obstacle without a movable solution apart from that of constituting these highest decision making bodies which has left the affected institutions with no choice than an a seeming endless continuous wait when it comes to taking decisions that lies in the bosom of such authorities leading to the stagnant nature of activities within most of our institutions.
The unceasing cries by concern students, groups and the significant inputs of the leadership of the Ghana National Union of Technical Students, which so far has not been granted the needed attention and action is based on countless major disadvantages which is no other than;
the inability of students who successfully completed their programmes of study to access their certificates. This situation is resulting from the fact that the organisation of graduation ceremonies which happens to be the only legal occasion during which certificates can be awarded to deserving students is only bestowed on the non existing governing councils.
It is also of significance for one to note that most of these graduates painfully have to sit at home and watch opportunities slip off their hands in the job market as they complete national service this July.
Comparatively, it is with high levels of enthusiasm that we laud government’s promise to focus on technical education and we therefore plead humbly with government to alterate this managerial canker of various Polytechnic/Technical Universities as part of its ‘promised commitment’ to enhancing the development, smooth and effective operation of these institutions.
It is very sorrowful for us as technical students to note that despite the numerous outcries, government rather sidelined our concerns whilst that of public universities who activated a mode of silence on their part in the mist of this uncalled for practise, is been addressed.
In light of these unending challenges been battled with by products of technical education and the institutions at large, a humble call is placed on the front desk of government to as a matter of urgency coupled with respect for technical education, constitute and inaugurate the governing councils of all 10 Polytechnics /Technical Universities in the country to put a stop to this managerial misfit.
#ConstituteGoverningCouncilsofPolytchnics/TechnicalUniversitiesNow
FREDERICK ZUMANKYERE N
(PAST GNUTS AMBASSADOR-WA POLY)
+233241775629/+233506261602
[email protected]
