NDC Press Conference Lacked Research-Governance Analyst

56 minutes ago | Headlines

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) press conference on Thursday July 2017 at the its headquarters accusing government of many issues in the country did no research, according to governance analyst.

“Some of the issues raised, they did not provide alternative solutions because no research was done before putting out such a press conference”, Dr. Eric Oduro Osei stated.

The largest opposition party in the country at a press conference addressed by it National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy accused elements in the ruling party of masterminding some killings in the country without any instant evidence

“They should back those allegations with evidence, facts and figures as responsible opposition party who want to keep the government on it toes”, the governance expert pointed out on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM’s morning show.

Adding “the hallmark of a good opposition party is to raise the issue and provide alternative solutions to them to show to the electorates you competent to remedy the situation”, Dr. Eric Oduro Osei explains.

“Press conferences are good. …raising issues too are also good. But going forward next time they raised issue they should have a very good evidential base, come out with alternative solutions in remedying the situation”, he advised.

Headlines

