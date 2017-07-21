modernghana logo

Environment Ministry to intensify research on how to deal with fall armyworm infestation

MyJoyOnline
58 minutes ago | General News

The Ministry of Environment, Science, Innovation and Technology has encouraged local scientists to intensify research into ways to fight the fall army worm.

Speaking to officials and patrons at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) Open Day in Kumasi, Sector Minister, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, said “the Crop Research Institute (CRI) has medium and long term plans using science and genetic engineering to produce something that could fight the fall armyworm in the years to come”.

He added that “it will help solve the threat of the deadly pest, which has destroyed swathes of farm fields across the country, and also a threat to government’s Planting for food and Jobs program”.

Professor Frimpong Boateng stated that he is elated that the Minister of Agriculture has affirmed his support to the research.

He also added that the research will include seed development “so that by four years’ time the country will be able to produce more seeds and import less”.

“To the research community, the president has promised to devote 1% of the GDP towards research and development for all of us, if the right structures are put in place”, he said.

Professor Frimpong Boateng also urged Industrialist and investors to invest more in Science and Agricultural innovation.

The Open Day program which showcased Crop Research Institute’s innovations focusing on development of new crop varieties and their products saw the presence of a representative of the Otumfuo, Apemanimhene Nana Fobi Kropa III.

He also urged the unemployed youth to take advantage of the innovations of the CRI.

Story by Ghana | myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu | [Intern]

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

