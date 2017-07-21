modernghana logo

Charlotte Osei never attended Cabinet meetings – Hanna Tetteh

2 hours ago | General News

A former Foreign Affairs Minister, Hanna Tetteh has dismissed claims by an NPP presidential staffer that the Chairperson of Electoral Commission Mrs. Charlotte Osei attended Cabinet meetings under the John Mahama administration.

Ibrahim Adjei, who is a presidential staffer made the allegation on Morning Starr Friday. Despite efforts by the host Francis Abban to get Mr. Adjei to retract until he provides evidence, he refused and stood by his claims.

He claimed that the petition against the EC Boss demanding her removal was not surprising because of her constant appearance at cabinet meetings during the previous government.

But in a response to the claims, Hanna Tetteh who was a member of Cabinet strongly dismissed the allegations on her twitter page.

According to the former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya, the minutes can easily be checked to verify the claims.

Some aggrieved staff of the commission on Wednesday July 19, 2017 in a petition to president Akufo-Addo called for the removal of Mrs. Osei because she lacks the managerial skills needed to lead the commission.

Also, they alleged that she “single-handedly” gave out contracts to the tune of $21,999,592 without going through tender contrary to the Public Procurement Act. They also claim that the EC Boss has spent over one million Ghana cedis on her residence.

The presidency has since acknowledged the receipt of the petition which was subsequently forwarded to the Chief Justice for the necessary actions to be taken.

But Mrs. Osei is fighting back describing the allegations made against her in a statement as outright lies and an attempt to defame her.

“The contents of the said ‘petition’ which has been widely circulated on social media and published by the mainstream media, are frivolous, baseless and are actuated by malice and ill will. These allegations are in my view, the product of an overactive evil imagination, and do not deserve any serious attention.

“I wish to state categorically that all the defamatory allegations are outright lies and without any merit whatsoever.”

