Arrest NDC Leaders Over Recent Killings Claims—Governance Expert
The entire executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) must be invited to provide evidence relating to accusations of recent killings in the country they say they claim to have.
The NDC at a press conference addressed by it National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy, claims a lot of armed robbery cases and killings are done by goons in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and they have evidence to that effect.
“Armed robbers and armed gangs are now operating with impunity and killing our policemen in broad day light without any form of fear and nor trepidation. For the first time in the 4th Republican dispensation, a political party in the shape of the NPP has incorporated militancy and violent extremism into its way of operations.”
“To give meaning to militancy and violence, a group of brigands and outright criminals have been assembled and given such blood clotting names as Invincible Forces, Delta Forces, Kandaha Boys, Volta Crocodiles and also given official covering from the seat of government to perpetuate their illegal existence, ” Mr Portuphy who is the National Chairman of the NDC was quoted as sying during Thursday’s presser.
He added that “these criminal gangs have been allowed to wage a psychological war on the security apparatus by attacking and openly killing policemen in uniform.”
“Very credible intelligence information reaching us [NDC] has it that a lot of the armed robbery and killing of hard working police officers is being done by some elements belonging to the aforementioned militant goons, squads associated with the NPP.”
Many Ghanaians including NPP executives have admonished the state security agencies to invite Mr. Kofi Portuphy and others for interrogation and to possibly assist police in their investigations.
The latest to asking police police to invite the NDC executives to assist investigations is governance expert, Dr. Eric Oduro Osei.
“I would have thought that they should have not made a general statement that they have intelligence. …they could have put it out. …I subscribe that call they should be invited”, he stated on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM.
Dr. Eric Oduro Osei pointed out that the NDC should present their so-called evidence to police even before police invite them for interrogation.
