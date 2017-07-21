TOP STORIES
Pastors Tasked To Fight Social Evils
Pastors, politicians and traditional rulers have been charged to join hands to fight social evils in the country.
The founder and leader of Miracle Faith International Ministries, Rev. Dr. Kwame Osei-Bonsu, made this appeal during a crusade at Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region dubbed, 'God Revive Ghana.'
He bemoaned the fact that Ghana, once a rich and disciplined nation, has become a beggar country where the words 'share,' 'honesty,' 'respect' and 'discipline' have seemingly lost their relevance.
In a sorrowful voice, Rev. Osei-Bonsu attributed the mess to some pastors, politicians and traditional rulers.
“I therefore call on pastors to start preaching the truth which is the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. Pastors who demand money from people before praying for them are sinning against God. Politicians should stop stealing the people's money and serve them, because politics is a selfless and honest service to the nation and not an opportunity to amass wealth. They should also avoid politics of hate, insult and acrimony so as to move the country forward. Chiefs must also stop selling land to people for the purpose of engaging in illegal mining which eventually destroys our water bodies and lands,” the man of God appealed.
Rev. Dr. Osei-Bonsu said if Ghanaians would humble themselves, show remorse and call on the Almighty God, He would listen to their cries.
He expressed regret that Ghanaians have allowed money to be their God.
“Although Ghana is blessed with all kinds of natural resources, we have to import everything. The answer is very simple. We have drifted ourselves away from the Almighty God. We have destroyed all the good things God gave us,” he noted.
Rev. Dr. Osei-Bonsu entreated Ghanaians to shun corruption, stealing, misappropriation of funds, murder and armed robbery.
“Farmlands are not fertile any more, crops are not producing what they are supposed to produce. People are suffering financially, physically, spiritually and emotionally because of some wicked politicians. Suicide is the order of the day. People no longer fear God. People no longer worship God. People no longer give glory to God,” Rev Osei-Bonsu underscored.
He prayed that God, the forgiver of sins, would “hear our cries, rescue us from anguish and revive us.”
By Peter Atiemo
