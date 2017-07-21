TOP STORIES
Dark clouds in the sky does not necessarily mean the rain is going to fall.By: kwaku Appiah Yirenky
6-Months On: MP For Weija-Gbawe, Hon. Tina Mensah At The Forefront Of Development
Teacher Danquah Research Institute (TDRI) dispatched its team of competent researchers to assess the performance of the most hard working Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe constituency in the person of Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah. This research work is necessitated and motivated by the recent first ever media encounter organized by the office of the presidency led by His Excellency Nana Addo Addo Akufo-Addo, the first gentleman the Republic of Ghana and man of the moment.
Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah was the Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2016 Parliamentary election in Weija-Gbawe Constituency. The Parliamentary election which was closely marked and keenly contested by her close contender, Ms. Obuobia Darko-Opoku, was won by her. She won the most keenly contested Parliamentary election with 9,129 solid votes ahead of her close contender who was on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The votes obtained was an improvement over the last 4 years Parliamentary Election held in the constituency in 2012. A total vote of 14,405 votes was also obtained ahead of the NDC in the Presidential Election held in the constituency.
The vote secured by Obuobia Darko-Opoku and the NDC in the constituency according to the research clearly indicates that a cross section of constituents did not support the candidature of Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah now MP.
The Parliamentary elections held across the country is characterized by a simple majority unlike the Presidential election which require a 50+1 votes in percentage terms to declare a party a winner.
However, 6 months on as a Member of Parliament, she has been so far impressive amid the numerous challenges confronting the constituency-Weija-Gbawe. Among these challenges described as major per the research carried out by the institute are; flooding, poor road networks and youth unemployment.
These challenging situations have existed over a long period in the very constituency. The situation under the two former MPs; Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Hon, Rosemond Comfort Abrah is quit not different from now. In the midst of all these challenging times, the current MP, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah who is also Deputy Minister assigned with specific responsibilities at the Health Ministry by the President of the Republic has been able to deal with the problem half way within this short period of as Member of Parliament for the constituency. She has been very impressive in terms of the various sectors of the constituency.
In the area of education, there are 29 public schools in Weija-Gbawe constituency; most of which are challenged with inadequate furniture, textbook and infrastructure among others. As part of the Member of Parliament’s wish to see education flourish in the constituency, she has hinted the Ga South Municipal Education Directorate of her intention to supply 400 dual desks for the Primary, 200 mono desks for the JHS and 50 sets of KG tables and chairs.
In June, this year, the MP supplied 195 quality dual desks at the cost of GH₵47,410.00 to the Primary department of Oblogo M/A 2&3 Basic Schools which were in dying need of desks. The primary department which has a population of about 681 pupils was without desks. Most of the classrooms were empty of desk making the situation serious for an urgent need, hence the timely and swift intervention by the MP.
The remaining desk will be supplied by the MP to the Education Directorate in subsequent months for onward distribution to the needy schools. It is worth however noting that, the said school was handed over for use by then MCE, Hon. Jerry Akwei Thompson of the previous NDC administration on 26th February 2016 without any supply of school furniture to run a shift system.
Still on education, the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe constituency, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah on June 2, 2017 supplied 1,500 mathematical sets to final year students in both public and private basic schools in her constituency. Out of the total number of mathematical sets, 1,371 candidates from all29 public basic schools benefited from the supply. The rest of the mathematical sets were supplied to 10 other private schools with less enrolment.
The MP followed up to see how they were faring during the 2017 BECE. She also supported the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with an amount of GHC1, 000 during the commission’s annual citizenship week celebration which was marked in some selected schools in her constituency. It is equally important to mention that, the MP assisted the Education Directorate during the 60th Anniversary celebration of the country in March, this year with some amount of money to refreshed pupils, teachers and officers who took part in the match pass at the celebration. This gesture by the MP was highly appreciated by the Education Directorate.
As part of the MP’s plan for education for the year, 2017, she intends to supply exercise books among other things to Primary 1 pupils during "my first day at school" at the beginning of the first term in September. This will be at the beginning of the 2017/2018 academic year. She also intend to set up a scholarship fund as a subsidiary of her foundation to support brilliant but needy students in the constituency. Currently she is paying schools fees of a handful of students.
Health is one other area Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah has distinguished herself creditably. As Deputy Minister of Health, issues of health are a major concern to her. She always yearn to see her constituents healthy; she believes that a sound mind resides in a healthy body, hence good health is her ultimate concern.
To ensure that the community is kept clean, she collaborated with Mrs. Comfort Mildred Amofah, Hon. Alice Ofori Atta and the Ga South Municipal Assembly to observe the first ever Sanitation Day on July 1, 2017 under her watch as Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency. She also partnered with health professionals from Georgia Fox University, USA to organize a physic therapy health screening for constituents on June 2, 2017.
To support both public and private hospitals and clinics in her constituency, she taken delivery of 10 modern hospital beds and other hospital and clinic accessories to be supplied to public and private hospitals and clinics in her constituency.
The MP assisted and personally donated blood in support of a blood donation exercise organized by Knight of ladies and Marshals, a Catholic Humanitarian Group. This blood donation exercise was organizd and held at St. Jude Catholic Basic School in New Weija.
In the area of empowerment, the MP has mapped out plans to be rolled out in September, this year to help equip the youth, the old and the young with employable skills in various vocation or trade. Currently she has taken delivery of 30 sewing machines and 20 hair dryers to be used to train youth in her constituency who are willing to learn a trade. More of the sewing machines and hair dryers are yet to be received to kick start the training programme in September, this year.
Women and men empowerment is another area the MP is working so hard. She has given some startup capitals to some men and women to revamp and also grow their businesses. She intends to set up a foundation to provide a broader spectrum of assistance for all men and women in the constituency. She has assisted a handful of party members and constituents to gain employment.
Application details of a lot more people have been sent to, Cocoa Board, NIB, SSNIT, GRA, NHIS, National Security, among others, pending to be recruited and employed. She has processed a lot for the nursing and military. Human empowerment is key to her and the evidence within this short period under review attest to that. It is worth stating that, the MP on regular basis provide financial assistance to constituents, party members, among others for rent, personal things, etc.
Security in the constituency is one other area dear to the heart of Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah. It can be recalled that, in the electioneering season, the constituency was charged by the NDC's presence and their quest to snatch the seat from its landlords-NPP. This created some disaffections within the constituency.
But with the coming of Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, she has so far demonstrated to constituents that she represented the interest of all, the constituency as we speak now is enjoying some atmosphere of peace. People can now move about freely without any fear.
To ensure that security of constituents is b to guarantee the safety of constituents, the MP has taken delivery of 180 LED street lights being branded for distribution to be installed in vulnerable communities which are hideout for criminals. More of the LED street lights are yet to be taken delivery for distribution and installation in most principal streets in the constituency.
Keeping constituents safe from the obnoxious activities of some unscrupulous persons in and out of the constituency is her primary concern. In order to resource the police service in the constituency to be able to fight crime and maintain security, the indefatigable Member of Parliament has supplied furniture set worth GH₵5,000 to a renovated police station. This police station which is pending to be opened soon has since not been supplied with furniture since 2004 until her timely intervention in May, this year, 2017.
Flooding in the constituency is a major issue which posses security threat. The flooding situation is a major worry to the MP. In view of this worry situation and the number of people who have perished through flooding, the MP extended an emergency call the Ministry of Works and Housing to visit the constituency to conduct a survey to assess the drainage problems in the constituency. The Director of works at the Ministry and a team from the hydrological department have visited the constituency to assess the drainage problems pending action to be taken soon by the ministry.
In bridging the gap between the various religious groups in the constituency, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah is playing major roles in both religious divide. She supported 10 central mosques in the constituency with some assorted items such as bags of sugar, boxes of water, several boxes of tea bags, cuttings of milk, among others during their fast in the month of Ramdan.
This gesture by the MP shows her commitment to the Moslem communities in her constituency. She also assisted the Gbawe Royal family, the traditional owners of the land during the burial and funeral of the late Nii Kwatei Onimra, the chief of Mallam. She has also hinted her intention to assisted the traditional authority celebrate the incoming Homowo in the constituency.
The success chalked by Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah need to be praised and commended by all and sundry.
