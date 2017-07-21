TOP STORIES
Pastor Caged For Fraud
A self-acclaimed man of God in Sekondi-Takoradi, Joel Amenu, who allegedly defrauded many residents of various amounts of money, has been remanded into police custody by a Takoradi Circuit Court.
The accused, who is the founder of Faith Embassy Ministry in Takoradi, allegedly posed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of an Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) called Mary Ekem Foundation and duped many unsuspecting persons of various amounts of money.
Many of the victims are believed to be traders at the Takoradi Market Circle, artisans, hotel operators, churches, fuel stations, schools and other institutions.
Amenu was alleged to have defrauded the victims on the pretext of giving them soft loans for their business and offering them opportunities to acquire vehicles on hire purchase.
He was also said to have promised to offer scholarships to the children and wards of some of the victims.
The accused is also alleged to have used the names of former President John Mahama and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to defraud people.
Scores of victims rushed to the police station to lodge complaints against him when news of his arrest broke.
The police said the accused is being held for operating a fraudulent scholarship and micro-finance scheme and issuing dud cheques to some of the victims.
According to the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, the self-acclaimed 'apostle' had been remanded into police custody to reappear before the court on July 27, 2017.
She pointed out that many people have been trooping the police station to lodge complaints against him.
Arrest
Explaining how the pastor was arrested, ASP Adiku indicated that on July 4, 2017, one Elikem Tsagli of Sekondi Road Shell Filling Station reported to the police that on March 30, this year, Amenu bought fuel for buses to convey school-children to school at Amanfulkuma.
From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi
