TOP STORIES
Pray for what you want, and work hard for what you need.By: Chaka Azu
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
WordDigest: 12 lessons from Jehoshaphat's triumph
Text: 2 Chronicles 20:1-24
During the reign of King Jehoshaphat in Judah, there was a war.
King Jehoshaphat was informed about an army from Edom preparing to attack him and the entire city of Judah.
Upon hearing that he was frightened. Yet stood firm and God gave him a victory.
12 lessons from Jehoshaphat's triumph.
1. Upon such frightening report he prayed to God.
2. Later he authorised the entire people in the city to fast and pray.
3. The entire city obeyed God's word
4. King Jehoshaphat and his people followed the instructions of God ahead of the war
5. He reverence God
6. King Jehoshaphat and together with people in Judah worshipped God
7. King Jehoshaphat surrendered the battle to the Lord
8. When they needed support he and his people sought help from God in the temple
9. Jehoshaphat believed in the voice of God via Jahaziel after they have prayed to God.
10. They trusted God for a victory
11. King Jehoshaphat and his people marched ahead of the army praising God to battle their enemies
12. God entered the camp of the Ammonites and the Moabites attacked the Edomite army and completely destroyed.
The enemies were wiped out by God before Jehoshaphat and his people had arrived at the battleground.
You are next to triumph over that problem.
God bless you.
Prayer
Father in heaven, the battle is yours.
Confession
Jehovah Nissi is your name.
WordDigest writer's/whatsapp page #: +233246646694
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Ebenezer Zor
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Feature Article