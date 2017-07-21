TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Dismissing Petition “Dangerous” For EC Boss – Presidential Staffer
A presidential staffer, Ibrahim Adjei, has stated that Charlotte Osei’s dismissal of the petition demanding for her removal as chairperson of the Electoral Commission is “dangerous.”
Some aggrieved staff of the commission on Wednesday July 19, 2017 in a petition to president Akufo-Addo called for the removal of Mrs. Osei because she lacks the managerial skills needed to lead the commission.
Also, they alleged that she “single-handedly” gave out contracts to the tune of $21,999,592 without going through tender contrary to the Public Procurement Act. They also claim that the EC Boss has spent over 4 million Ghana cedis on her residence.
But Mrs. Osei in a statement described as “frivolous, baseless” the petition and actuated by “malice and ill will.”
“These allegations are in my view, the product of an overactive evil imagination, and do not deserve any serious attention,” she added.
The presidency has since acknowledged the receipt of the petition which was subsequently forwarded to the Chief Justice for the necessary actions to be taken.
But commenting on Mrs. Osei’s outright dismissal of the petition, Friday July 21, 2017 on Morning Starr, Mr. Adjei said “it is dangerous for Charlotte Osei to say the allegation is frivolous,” adding that “I do not believe the allegations are a personal attack.”
Calling for a full-scale investigation into the allegations contained in the petition, he told host of Morning Starr Francis Abban that “We know a rebranding took place and definitely, an amount was paid.”
