Volta Region set to tackle sanitation concerns

GNA
1 hour ago | Sci/Environment

Ho, July 20, GNA - Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has directed all Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the region to attach importance to environmental health and sanitation issues in their areas of operation.

He said it was worrying to note that the region was ranked among the lowest in sanitation and asked the assemblies to make the acquisition of a final disposal site for fecal matter and solid waste a priority to improve sanitation.

Dr Letsa, who was speaking at the first Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) meeting in Ho, said the region had decided to tackle poor sanitation vigorously and called for the support of all.

He asked the MDAs to lead the campaign by educating and enforcing regulations on the use of domestic waste bins for refuse disposal at home to avoid over reliance on public waste containers.

Dr Letsa also urged them to enforce sanitation bye-laws and resource the environmental and health units to work effectively.

He promised to ensure that all assemblies 'vigorously pursued' the Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) programme towards achieving Open Defecation Free status (ODF).

GNA

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA

Sci/Environment

