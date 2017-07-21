TOP STORIES
Islamic Scholar Mufti Menk to visit Ghana
By GNA Reporter
Accra, July 20, GNA - Dr Mufti Menk, a renowned Islamic preacher and global icon, is expected to visit the country from July 21 - July 23 to deliver lectures on the theme: 'Points to Ponder," in Accra, Tamale and Kumasi.
The lecture will be held in Accra at the Forecourt of State House on July 21, while that of Kumasi will be held at the Kumasi Central Mosque on July 22, and in Tamale at the Jubilee Park on July 23.
A statement by Globe Production, Event Organisers for the event and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the Zimbabwean-born celebrated Islamic Preacher would also lead the Jummah Prayers at the National mosque in Accra and hold meetings with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharabutu, as well as other Islamic leaders in the country.
Dr Menk is one of the most effective Muslim lecturers in the world and one of the top 500 Most Influential Muslims in the World since 2010.
He studied Shariah in Madina, specialised in Jurisprudence in India and holds a Doctorate of Social Guidance from Aldersgate University.
The Islamic Scholar is loved by millions across the globe for his balanced approach, deep knowledge, his wisdom and his wit and outspoken against terrorism, extremism, intolerance and injustice.
He engages in humanitarian and educational activities in Zimbabwe and lectures internationally.
He has a very strong social media presence and inspires people from all walks of life to do good, help others and reach out to humanity.
Mufti Menk will be accompanied by Dr Muhammad Salah, a former assistant Professor in Pharmacology and a PhD holder in Comparative Fiqh.
Dr Muhammad Salah works as the "Religious Adviser" of Huda Satellite TV, one of the world's leading Islamic Channels broadcasting exclusively in English since 2005.
Special guests include the Vice President Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu, Chief Imam of Ghana and Regional Ministers and Members of Parliament.
GNA
