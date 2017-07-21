TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Cocoa Farmers Assured Of Scholarship For Children
The Brong-Ahafo Regional Manager of the Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED) of the COCOBOD, Dr Nii Tackie-Otoo, has assured cocoa farmers that they would no longer struggle to secure scholarships for their children in Senior High Schools (SHSs).
This is because when the government’s free SHS educational policy becomes a reality, it might cover all forms of scholarships including that of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) at that level.
Dr Tackie Otoo was responding to a question about alleged unfairness in the award of the COCOBOD’s scholarships to farmers, during a farmers’ sensitisation rally organised by his outfit at Danyame in the Dormaa Central Municipality.
Dr Tackie-Otoo said that students would be admitted on merit into schools with the implementation of the free SHS educational policy.
He therefore advised the farmers to support and encourage Basic Education Certificate Examination prospective candidates to study well to obtain excellent results to gain admission into schools of their choice.
Dr Tackie-Otoo asked farmers who had been leaving their cheque books with purchasing clerks (PCs) to shun the practice and keep them in their own custody.
He noted that keeping their cheque books in the custody of the PCs is one of the causes for farmers in remote farming communities not accessing the COCOBOD scholarships for their children.
Dr Tackie-Otoo explained that some unscrupulous PCs used the books to fraudulently secure scholarship deals for unqualified people to the detriment of the real beneficiaries.
He appealed farmers to exercise restraint as government was still working with a special committee including representatives of farmers concerning the determination of the producer price of cocoa.
