Shedding No Tear for Mrs Charlotte Osei on Her Probable Impeachment
I read with glee a petition by some staff members of the Ghana Electoral Commission calling for the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei, to be impeached for acts of malfeasance. She is alleged to have committed serious breaches of which the appropriate action to take against her is impeachment, the petitioners allege. For the charges levelled against her, one had better read the full story via the web link below.
https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/I-ll-fight-Charlotte-Osei-until-she-is-sacked-Lawyer-for-concerned-EC-staff-560818
I am not the type of person that gloats over the pain or bad luck of a fellow human being but for once, I shall love to see Mrs Charlotte Osei made to face the full rigours of the law if indeed she has done as her subordinates claim against her.
Nobody is above the law but subject to the law no matter one’s status in our Ghanaian society. Yes, to be truthful to myself and under the “Ghana deE saa” way of doing things, some people are more equal than others when it comes to the dispensation of justice in Ghana where justice is known to be sold to the highest bidder. What a shame!
There is no political witch hunt about the current twist of fate as faced by Mrs Charlotte Osei under the hands of her own junior work colleagues. Time indeed changes. Was she not the same person who about one and a half years ago bluffing on Ghanaians thinking she was a law unto herself and that she could do as she wants when she wants? Why was there an intense public outcry warning her to be mindful of her actions or else, she would bring civil uprising in Ghana? Had people not become aware of her unholy alliance with the NDC party and government instead of maintaining a position of neutrality, thus, being apolitical and impartial as her official position requires?
Did I not warn her in many of my previously published articles about the consequences of her obstinacy to acting as though she was under no laws in the country but above them? Now, we see the repercussions of her stubbornness that are coming to bite her hard. If she had seen reason to do the correct thing by listening to her work colleagues and the public, without abusing her position because “Ede bii keke Onaapo” President John Dramani Mahama and NDC were her perfect or convivial bedfellows, she will not be facing probable impeachment now.
Again, the NDC and some supporters of evil are rallying behind her demanding His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo not to permit her impeachment. I find the action by the minority caucus in Parliament that have vowed to fight any action of impeachment to bring against Mrs Charlotte Osei should the President grant the petitioner’s request, very irresponsible. Why can’t they allow the law to take its natural course but would always want to bend it to suit their corrupt nature and practices?
Assuming the allegations against her are undoubtedly proven, should we allow her to go scot free because she is the Chair of the Electoral Commission who doubles as the friend of NDC? No wonder corruption has been allowed to ramify to the point of suffocating mother Ghana to the shame and detriment of all discerning Ghanaians.
Nemesis is simply coming back to bite her. She may be suffering from the law of karma. Her own evilness that made her believe she had all the rights in Ghana under the administration of then President Mahama to commit crime with impunity has emerged to haunt if not hunt, her.
I decided to stay away from political writings for the next many months but I could not continue staying away without chipping in to comment on Mrs Charlotte Osei and the usual demonic and corrupt attitudes of the NDC’s when it comes to discussing her and her roguish behaviours.
Ghana has come of age where we should not sit down for official evils to thrive to engulf us. We should not condone evil acts by our civil servants but rather to deal with the situation in a manner of taking the bull by its horns.
The evil that men do lives after them. Mrs Charlotte Osei is getting her comeuppance for her obstinacy and machismo bordering on “I don’t fear huuuu”. This reminds me of an “Osuo Abrobo3” film I once watched as a student at Kumawu Tweneboa Kodua Secondary School in about 1973.
Charlotte, I wish you well in your fight against IMPEACHMENNT!!! I just hope you had not done the allegations made against you although I don’t trust you one bit.
Rockson Adofo
Friday, 21 July 2017
