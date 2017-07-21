TOP STORIES
President Akuffo Addo Must Discard Incompetent And Frivolous Petition Against The EC Boss
The Center for Progressive Governance (CenProG) has rather shockingly taken note of a supposed petition calling on the President to invoke article 146 of the 1992 Constitution as regards the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Madam Charlotte Osei.
CenProG worryingly notes attempts by some faceless so called petitioners to create unnecessary doubt in the minds of discerning Ghanaians about the EC boss. Someone whose first test was the 2016 elections which she successfully supervised and called in favour of the then opposition party.
In an era of free speech, it is not uncommon for people to resort to legal avenues in pursuit of their parochial interests. However, to threaten the peace and stability of the country for whatever reason is most unfortunate and must not be entertained by right thinking Ghanaians.
CenProG having read through the petition finds it unfortunate that a lawyer of high repute would choose to represent these 'faceless' petitioners instead of advising them as to the bad precedence such a petition, if unfortunately granted, would set. Especially so when some of the claims are so vague and extremely partisan hence unbefitting of persons who have the interest of the country at heart.
The petition failed woefully to establish any misbehavior on the part of the EC boss but rather rehashed allegations with no proof. This is no different from a similar petition by Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) against Madam Charlotte Osei's Chatham House Prize nomination.
CenProG condemns this blinkered, blinded and naked disdain for Madam Charlotte Osei and calls for a halt to these vexatious and unending attempts at bringing disrepute to the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson.
CenProG admonishes His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo not to entertain this callous attempt by some nation wreckers, hiding behind a frivolous and incompetent petition, and treat it with the contempt it rightly deserves.
God Bless our homeland Ghana and make it GREAT and STRONG.
Signed
Sawadogo Mahmoud
Executive Secretary, CenProG
0504607005/0244997751
Mallam Yahya Mohammed
Executive Director, CenProG
0243728659
Cc:
HE Nana Akuffo Addo,
Jubilee House - Accra.
