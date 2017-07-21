TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Ga Central MCE Asks Workers To Reapply For Jobs
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ga –Central Municipal, Dr Emmanuel Lamptey, has asked the assembly’s guards and tradesmen to reapply for employment with the assembly.
The move, which has become a subject of concern within the Assembly, has to various interpretations by both affected and unaffected workers of the assembly.
In a July 18, 2017 memo, the MCE said “All Municipal Guards and Tradesmen on the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) payroll are being requested to put in new applications to be considered for employment in the Ga Central Municipal Assembly.”
The memo further warned that affected employees who fail to submit new applications applying for a job with the assembly by close of work, July 28, 2017 will be sacked.
Daily Express enquires however indicate that the affected workers were employed and given appointment letters in 2014. This was after the Ga Central Municipal Assembly with its capital at Sowutuom was carved out of the Ga South Municipal in 2012.
Workers paid out of the internally generated fund receive a monthly stipend of GHc269.
The Ga Central assembly was inaugurated on 28th June, 2012 by late President John Evans Atta Mills and it was established by Legislative Instrument (L.I) 2036. It shares boundaries with the Ga South Municipal, Ga West Municipal and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.
The population of the Municipality according to the 2010 population and housing census stands at 117,220 with 57,321 males and 59,899 females.
General News