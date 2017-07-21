TOP STORIES
Allegations against me ‘bogus’– Charlotte Osei
The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei has rubbished allegations of financial malfeasance leveled against her by some employees of the Commission.
Some employees of the EC had accused Mrs. Osei of corruption, breaching public procurement regulations and disregarding administrative procedures in her management of the electoral body.
They therefore petitioned the President to dismiss her.
But Mrs Osei in a rebuttal dismissed these claims , saying they were a “product of an overactive evil imagination.”
“The political motive hunting would not serve the greater purpose. The ‘motiveless malignity’ behind this Petition are self-seeking and faceless individuals with the sole motive of satisfying their purely personal vendetta against my person and protecting illegal financial interests,” she said in a statement.
Mrs. Osei also revealed that she would respond to the allegations made in the petition in due course.
“I understand from the media that the Presidency has received the alleged petition. I have my full responses ready for each and every allegation made in the so-called petition. However, in deference to His Excellency the President of the Republic, for whom I have the highest levels of respect, I would respectfully wait to be formally informed by the Presidency before I make my responses public.”
I’ll sue aggrieved EC employees
On Thursday, Charlotte Osei revealed she would take legal action against the aggrieved employees seeking her removal.
She said the petitioners made unsubstantiated claims to damage her reputation.
In a letter written by her lawyers, to the lawyer of the petitioners, she demanded the list of the names of workers who had made the claims for her removal.
She said this was “to enable us commence legal action against them for the defamatory statements contained in their petition failing which our client will be constrained to proceed against you alone as defendant in the suit our client intends to commence against them since you are to all intents and purposes, their agent.”
By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana
