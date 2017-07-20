TOP STORIES
Ga West Municipality woos Egyptian investors
Accra, July 20, GNA - Mr Clement Wilkinson, the Chief Executive of Ga West Municipal Assembly, and some businessmen are in Egypt to seek business partnerships and technical support to help develop the Municipality.
The business trip is to seek expansion on existing businesses, attract new investors and to strategically position the Ga-West Municipal Assembly in the international business community.
Mr Wilkinson said the business partnership with the Egyptian counterparts was in line with the key objective of the Government's flagship industrial development initiatives programmes, seeking to collaborate with the private sector which includes; 'One District One Factory,' as outlined by government for job creation.
The visit, in collaboration with the Egyptian Embassy, aimed at looking for potential business partnership, inventions and technologies to invest and develop the Municipality.
The MCE and the business delegation had series of meetings with some Egyptian businessmen in Cairo and Alexandria with various stakeholders and institutions that are interested in partnering businesses abroad.
Mr Wilkinson said government resources and funding were inadequate and there was the need to scout for potential investors to the Municipality, which he described as 'the gateway to Accra.'
He said he would commit to bringing to the fore an innovative type of leadership that would market the Ga-West Municipality.
He, therefore, urged all foreign and local businessmen who are interested in investing in the Ga-West Municipality to get onboard as it would provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.
GNA
