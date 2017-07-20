TOP STORIES
AngloGold Ashanti offer free medical outreach for residents of Bankyim
Bankyim (W/R), July 20, GNA - AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem (AAI) mine has offered free medical services for residents of Bankyim in the Tarkwa Nsueam Municipal area.
The residents were screened for malaria, hypertension, diabetes and other primary diseases by a team of medical officers from the company's hospital.
Dr Gyasi Annor, medical officer of AAI mine, who led the team, said about 1,500 residents benefited from the free medication and counseling programme.
He said the programme was one of the series of events that the company was rolling out for this year's first aid and safety competition which is being organized under the auspices of Minerals Commission and the Ghana Chamber of Mines.
He said management of the firm selected Bankyim which is one of its host communities for this programme because they have identified various that needs to be addressed in the area.
Dr Gyasi Annor said those with special cases were referred to nearby hospitals to enable them seek further medical attention.
The medical officer appealed to the people of Bankyim and its environs to keep their surrounding clean to help reduce malaria cases being recorded in the area.
Nana Kwasi Truh I, Odikro of Tarkwa Bankyim, who was the first to be screened, expressed appreciation to the company for extending healthcare services to his people.
GNA
By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA
