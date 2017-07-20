TOP STORIES
Teenage pregnancy on the increase in Nkoranza South
Nkoranza (B/A) July 20, GNA - The rate of teenage pregnancies in the Nkoranza South Municipality is on the increase, Madam Dinah Attaa-Kusiwaa, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has said.
Madam Attaa-Kusiwaa said this at a recent ceremony held to fete about 160 senior citizens drawn from various communities in the municipality and to congratulate them on their various contributions towards the development of the nation.
She expressed worry that many school children roamed about the streets during the nights and urged parents to be mindful of the movements of their children.
Madam Attaa-Kusiwaa, also a teacher by profession, appealed to senior citizens to serve as mentors to the youth and guide them in their various activities.
She promised open door policy administration adding that ideas and suggestions by opinion leaders and concerned citizens in the municipality would always be welcome.
Mr Kwame Adu-Gyamfi, the Nkoranza South Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said the development of the Municipality did not rest only on the MCE and the members of the NPP but all residents.
He appealed to all citizens to contribute in diverse ways for the progress of the municipality.
GNA
