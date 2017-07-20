modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
Nkoranza information centres managers form association

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Nkoranza (B/A), July 20, GNA - The managers of 33 community information centres operating in the Nkoranza South Municipality and the Nkoranza North District have formed an association to promote team work among themselves.

Mr Gordon Baffo-Anane, the Chairman, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, said it was a non-partisan body and did not discriminate among the people being served in their communities.

He said it is important for them to unite to set a common agenda to promote societal norms and values.

Mr Baffo-Anane said there is the need for members to be self-disciplined and avoid meddling in chieftaincy disputes and land litigations because they were role models in their communities.

Mr Nicholas Donyina Tonto, the Secretary of the Association, said all the centres were duly recognised and legally operating because they had registered with the Municipal/District Assemblies.

GNA

Social News

