Christ Apostolic Church donates to James Camp Prison
Accra, July 20, GNA - The Accra South Territory of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) has donated items worth Gh¢10,000.00 to the James Camp Prison Complex at Maamobi in Accra.
The items, including bags of rice, sugar, cartons of milk, gallons of cooking oil, toilet and powdered soap, toilet rolls, biscuits, detergents and assorted drinks, were donated to the Prison as part of the Centenary Celebration of the Church.
Activities lined up for the year-long celebration, on the theme: '100 Years of Impacting the World through Pentecostalism,' include lectures, health screening, quiz competitions, donations and radio and TV discussions to be climaxed with a thanksgiving service in November, 2017.
All activities are taking place at the local, area, territorial, national and international levels of the Church.
The Accra South Territory consists of Nungua, Nima and Pig Farm Areas of the Church where a number of local assemblies are located.
Apostle Richard Ohene Gyan, the Accra South Territorial Head, who made the presentation, expressed happiness that God had blessed the Church enough in its 100 years of existence hence the need for members to extend same to people in the community, especially those in need.
'As we celebrate this milestone, members of the Church found it necessary to extend a hand to their neighbours because the Bible says there is more blessings in giving,' he said, and expressed the hope that the donation would go a long way to solve some of the challenges of the institution.
The Most Right Reverend Anthony Brown, the Superintendent of Prisons in charge of the James Camp Prison, received the items and thanked the Church for the gesture.
Rev. Brown said the donation had come in good time to assist the Prison authorities to cater for the needs of the inmates who, themselves, were excited about it and asked other institutions and individuals to help.
The donors also prayed for the inmates as well the officers, the nation, the people and leaders as a whole. GNA
