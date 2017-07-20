TOP STORIES
The cow that is in a hurry to go to America will come back as corned beefBy: owuraku Forkuoh
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Nkoranza South MCE appeals for peace
Nkoranza (B/A) July 20, GNA - Madam Dinah Attaa-Kusiwaa, the Nkoranza South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has appealed to residents to promote peace in the municipality.
She said the maintenance of peace in the society is a collective responsibility as without this there would be no progress.
Madam Attaa-Kusiwaa made the appeal when addressing the first ordinary meeting of the third session of the Assembly on Wednesday at Nkoranza.
'We must promote peace in our various communities' to complement government's efforts to ensuring national peace and security for political stability and speedy economic growth, the MCE said.
Madam Attaa-Kusiwaa said there is the need for traditional rulers, assembly members, religious leaders and civil society organisations to join in the campaign against acts of hooliganism and indiscipline among the youth.
Madam Attaa-Kusiwaa recalled a recent incident between the youth groups of Nkoranza-Kokofu and the Nkoranza Zongo where the Assembly had to call for security reinforcement from Sunyani, Techiman and Wenchi to restore calm.
The MCE said some of those involved sustained various degrees of injuries and therefore advised the leadership of the two communities to help in preventing the recurrence of such incidents.
Mr Kwame Adu-Gyamfi, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, praised the members for their turn-out and contributions in the meeting and appealed to them to educate the populace as well.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Politics