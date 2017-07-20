TOP STORIES
GRA launches Electronic Health Management Information System
Accra, July 20, GNA - The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has launched a comprehensive web enabled system that provides customised services for staff/users, organisation, health providers and insurance companies.
Dubbed the Electronic Health Management Information System (eHMIS) it captures medical and laboratory data (old and new results, prescriptions, appointments, and medical examinations) and makes them available to you all the time through a web based platform.
The System launched in partnership with the GCNet has key features, including portable personal confidential electronic health record and related personal risk assessment with automatic follow up mechanism.
Staff, who sign on to it, would have more access to their personal confidential electronic health records and targeted reliable health information to support the adoption of healthy lifestyle.
They will get a general and personalised health education and communication via SMS and e-mails among others.
Speaking at the launch, Mr Harry Owusu, Board Chairman Ghana Revenue Authority, said the system reduced duplication of medical investigations, linking private health insurances and health institutions while providing a monitoring tool for the costs and benefits derived from the interventions.
He said the Authority was determined to improve its efficiency and effectiveness as well as emphasized among other measures the provision of enabling environment for effective human resources management.
'The staff wellbeing at Ghana Revenue Authority is a pre-requisite for us, a professional modern organisation, and we have therefore been implementing a programme to support our staff enjoy to good health in a conducive working environment,' Mr Owusu said.
Mr Emmanuel Kofi Nti, the Commissioner-General GRA, reiterated management's commitment to ensuring the well-being of employees through various scheme to keep staff motivated.
He said GRA would use the platform to support other organisations in order to cut down cost.
Mr Alwin Hoegerle, General Manager GCNet, the eHMIS is deployed by GCNet in a public private partnership with GRA and GIZ.
He said the eHMIS provided a comprehensive web enabled system that offered customised services for users of health services, health providers and insurance companies, which strictly conformed to the data protection commission requirements on data sharing.
Mr Anthony Minlah, the former GRA Commissioner Support Services Division, said management believes that a healthy staff would help improve efficiency and effectiveness in order to achieve its mission.
GNA
