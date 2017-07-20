modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

GAF Screening For Shortlisted Applicants 2017/18 Scheduled For 24th- 28th July

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | General News
Some Ghana Armed forces recruits during their a training session
Some Ghana Armed forces recruits during their a training session


The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has said all qualified recruits are reminded that the regional screening of shortlisted applicants will be conducted at all ten (10) regional centres from Monday 24th to Friday 28th July 2017.

All qualified applicants are to report to their respective selected screening centres with their Application Summary Report and Original Copies of Birth and Educational Certificates to continue with the 2017/2018 Other Ranks Recruitment Exercise on Monday 24th July 2017 at 7:30 a.m, GAF said in a statement signed by Col. Eric Aggrey-Quashie, Director of Public Relations.

The statement said applicants' screening centres are indicated on the Application Summary Report.

“All qualified applicants who are yet to receive SMS messages inviting them for the screening are urged to take note of the date and report to their respective selected screening centres for mentioned exercise,” it added.

-Classfmonline

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

We are not against Office of Special Prosecutor's Bill- Minority

2 hours ago

Hot Audio: Inusah Fuseini replies Akufo-Addo: I want to be your "Secur...

2 hours ago

quot-img-1You can overcome pain, if you forget you have a heart.

By: Kennedy Alomenu quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36784.3721
Euro5.03175.0343
Pound Sterling5.69045.6968
Swiss Franc4.57544.5787
Canadian Dollar3.47043.4731
S/African Rand0.33720.3374
Australian Dollar3.46433.4705
body-container-line