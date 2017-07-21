TOP STORIES
A prophet may not be respected in his homeland, but a leader can only succeed with the respect and support of his people.By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
WordDigest: That One Thing
"One thing I ask from the LORD, this only do I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to gaze on the beauty of the LORD and to seek him in his temple"
[Psalms 27:4] NIV
The scripture tells us what the psalmist love to do in the kingdom of God.
That one thing the psalmist longed for was imperative.
The desire was even more than one.
That he may;
- dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of his life
- Gaze on the beauty of the Lord
-And seek the Lord in his temple.
What is that one thing you cherish doing for God and the body of Christ?
Will you be committed to that one thing all the days of your life?
Are you committed to that one thing all your life?
What is that one thing?
That one thing could be your ushering, teaching, goodness, prayers, singing, motivational words, worshipping, praising, evangelising for God and the body of Christ.
Today desire for that one thing connecting you to God for life.
For that one thing distinguishes you from the world.
God bless you.
Prayer
Holy Spirit give me strength to always stay connected to God forever.
Confession
God, you are awesome.
WordDigest Whatsapp page writer/cell phone: +233246646694
