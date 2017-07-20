TOP STORIES
One's success,with determination becomes bigger than the mountains he/she can't see.By: Akosua boakyewaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Fiifi Essandoh Writes: "Onaapo! Seriousness."
"Onaapo!" became a household word in every Ghanaian home in last election. It simply means "you wouldn't get." I hope I had it right? This article sees to bring to bare things that would move the nation, Ghana forward.
I have been doing some hard thinking about the nation. Ghana has been blessed with all natural resources. We have all it takes to develop. Is it that because we are extremely blessed that is why we are not developing? What is hampering our growth and development? Why are we where we are? Is it the faults of our leaders? Who is to blame for our woes? Is it our politicians, clergy, parents, students or perhaps the devil?
Ghana has been a beacon of hope since her independence. She was blessed and has undergone through all pains but that should not stop her from developing. She might speak of slave trade, brain drain, low technological advancement and all other misfortunes that has affected her (and some are still affecting her) but she needs to grow.
I would like to bring my knowledge to bare to help policy initiators (government) to help make our nation grow. I will like to touch on four thematic areas. They are education, employment, attitude and lastly, the love for our nation.
Education has been with us since the first day man was created. Adam schooled Eve. This suggests to us that, any individual or society that does not really invest in the future of it's citizenry is playing. Ghana's education must be a serious subject that should be looked at. We go to school to acquire knowledge to help the nation and our society grow but it looks like, we are now placing much emphasis and weight on certificates rather than what people can do. I think we need to critically examine our educational policies.
The free Senior High School policy is a very good initiative that will help a lot of people become literate but I would want the government to critically examine the policy again. The issue is, every policy should be sustaining and help everyone. It should stand the test of time. I would plead with the government to look critically into the free Senior High School policy again before it is officially out-doored. The Non-Formal Education Sector should also be given attention to help our people who are old and have not had the opportunity to go to school, to be able to read, write and also be functional in our society.
Also, every educated individual can contribute meaningfully to society when he/she is employed. Most graduates from our tertiary institutions are either unemployed or employed but under paid. It is a sad revelation to know the number of graduates unemployed in our nation today.
I would recommend to the government to start creating jobs for the graduates and the youths of Ghana. The unemployment situation should be addressed from the first day a Ghanaian child is born. As soon as the child starts schooling, the family and the government should invest in the child (and also invest for the child's future through treasury bills and others) so that, when he or she is done schooling, he or she has something to start business or life with. I would be more than proud to see the government "walk the talk" of building one district, one factory.
The last but the least issue is, our attitude as Ghanaians. We turn to throw rubbish in our gutters and when the city is flooded, we play the blame game of politicizing everything. We heap insult of various sorts on our leaders mean while we are religious nation. We turn to condemn everything but not give solutions to problems. We speak ill of people that we do not know and we make away with that. How is our attitude at work? How do you relate with your workers as Chief Executive Officer? Some care less about what you take home as pay. Some take soo much money from the services they render to the public but little is given to their workers especially in private schools (not all private schools though.)
We need to change and stop politicizing everything. We need to stop insulting our leaders and suggest pragmatic solutions to them for them to help our nation grow. Let's remember that, they are humans like us. They can make mistakes but we should pray for them and give them the support they need to steer the helms of Ghana's affairs.
Finally, our love has grown cold for our nation, Ghana. We have to rekindle the love that, we have for our nation. It takes nothing but true love for our nation to make things change for the better. I heard the President say in his inaugural address to the nation on the 7th January, 2017 that, "...be a citizen not a spectator." Let's prove our citizenship by truly loving our motherland. Humbly, show your motherland love in everything that you do.
As a writer, I will urge every personality to join me rally the flag of Ghana high by being a true Ghanaian with distinction.
God bless our homeland, Ghana.
Please, all comments on this article should be sent to the writer's email address : [email protected]
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Fiifi Essandoh
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Opinion/Feature