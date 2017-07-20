TOP STORIES
Hot Audio: Inusah Fuseini replies Akufo-Addo: I want to be your "Security Expert"
Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister under the John Mahama government, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has responded to a question deferred to him by President Nana Akufo-Addo, regarding whether Ghana is safe or not.
The oppositional National Democratic Congress' Member of Parliament for Tamale Central was criticised for failing to inform his predecessor, Nii Osa-Mills until his party was kicked out of power.
A thorough security 'sweeping' exercise by National Security led to the discovery of powerful audio visual device planted in the office currently occupied by John Peter Amewu.
President Akufo-Addo made a hearty laugh Tuesday while responding to a question posed by News Editor at Adom, Afia Pokua, who sought to find out from him whether he feels safe in the wake of the revelations.
Listen to the audio attached:
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy | Email: [email protected], Twitter: @jerrymordy
Politics