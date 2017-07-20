modernghana logo

Open data will increase gov’t transparency – Nana Addo

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago

The Akufo Addo administration be a very transparent government where access to information will not be cumbersome, the president has promised.

Akufo-Addo assured that his government will make data from specific sectors available to the public from time to time.

Addressing the Africa Open Data Conference on Thursday, the president said his government will rely on open data for effective delivery.

“Our ultimate goal is to adopt the international open data charter and ensure that government data is easily accessible.  This initiative will ensure the opportunity for economic development and creation of jobs in the area of digital technology for young people who are going to be assisted to develop open data mobile and web applications for businesses.”

“It will also encourage citizens to hold government accountable and ensure greater transparency. Open data must work in Ghana for the benefit of the citizenry,” he added.

The President at the event said his government is hoping to use open data as a platform to enhance procurement, immigration, parliamentary and judicial services as well as “transform the way government transact its businesses including the business of cabinet.”

President Akufo-Addo also said through the open data initiative his government has resolved to ensure that it is “legally and technically opened i.e. without legal restrictions and machine readable.

“Our ultimate goal is to adopt the international open data charter and ensure that government data is easily accessible. It will also ensure that data released from all ministries, departments and agencies and metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies are made available. We intend to achieve this through the implementation of policy intervention and guidelines,” he added.


By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

