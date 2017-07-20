TOP STORIES
NRSC receives 2000 copies of vehicle tyre manuals
Accra July 20, GNA - Infinity Tyres Ghana Limited, a tyre Importer and Retail Services Company in Ghana has donated 2,000 copies of printed manual detailing the guidelines for Importation, Sale and use of Vehicle Tyres in Ghana.
A statement signed by Mr Samuel Owusu-Yeboah, the Communications Officer, National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the manual was designed and authored by the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) while the company bore the cost of the printing, a statement signed by
It said the gesture comes on the wake of the company's social responsibility as a stakeholder towards road safety issues in the country to help reduce crash fatality and injury cases recorded on our roads.
It said the NRSC intended to formulate a policy which would in accordance to Regulation 62 of the Road Traffic Regulations 2012, L.I 2180 bring into force the Implementation of the tyres Standardisation, a move which will seek to ban the importation and use of sub-standard tyres in the country to ensure adherence as provided in the law.
'In 2008, the Commission, in its furtherance of its advocacy and research mandate, conducted a study on the magnitude of the use of "used" or "second-hand" tyres and its impact on the road safety situation in Ghana.
'Findings from the study confirmed, among others, that: 75 per cent of tyres imported presupposes that 3 out of every four tyres sold in Ghana, were used tyres.
'It also said that the patronage of used tyres in Ghana increases the risk of crash (accident) occurrence by 30 per cent. 15.2 per cent of vehicles involved in fatal crashes had some from defects prior to the crash which was in the form of tyre burst or blow up tyre pressures situations that also constituted 4.4 per cent of these defects.
'In line with this, the NRSC engaged stakeholders and as part of the efforts to broaden the engagement on the education and to further include the general public, the Commission decided to print the manuals in order to reach out to the general public.
'The gesture by Infinity tyre Ghana Limited is therefore, to expand the scope of the Commission to enable it have more printed copies up for distribution to help spread the information'.
The statement said Mrs May Obiri Yeboah, the Executive Director, NRSC in a ceremony at the Fore Court of the Commission in Accra to receive the manuals thanked Infinity Trye Ghana Limited for their gesture, adding that it would go a long way help to carry the message to Importers, dealers and vehicle owners to use tyres accordingly.
On his part, Nitesh Kumar, Marketing and Retail Manager of Infinity Tyres Ghana Limited who donated the manuals on behalf of the company said, the tyre is one of the most important parts on a car yet, was poorly taken care of. He was optimistic that the manuals will generate the desire impacts.
Infinity Tyre Ghana Limited has incorporated an essay writing contest on the right use of tyres which would be among school children and upon authorisation from the Ghana Education Service, the company would begin to hit the schools.
Besides, they would hit the streets to also engage and distribute some of the manuals left in their care to the public all in the bid to helping spread the message on the right use of tyres and helping to curb sub-standard tyres.
Also with the Executive Director were Araba Okyne, Manager, Administration, Henry Asomani, a Programmes Officer (PO) and Victor Bilson, an Assistant Programme Officer (APO) all of the NRSC. GNA
