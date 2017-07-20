modernghana logo

Marijuana-laced candy producers remanded

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Kumasi, July 20, GNA - Two persons, caught with suspected marijuana-laced candies by the police were on Thursday put before a Kumasi Circuit Court and remanded.

Augustina Afia Pokuaa and Yaw Issah, have been charged with possessing and supplying substances believed to be narcotics without lawful authority.

The pair denied the offence and ordered to make the next appearance on Wednesday, August 02.

Police Superintendent Adani Ameyaw told the court, presided by Mr. John Ekow Mensah, that the two were arrested on July 10.

He said officers at the Old Tafo police station in Kumasi acted upon intelligence.

The prosecution added that 190 pieces of the suspected marijuana-laced candy, together with 100 sachets of local gin laced with the substance, large quantity of the dried leaves and green powdery substance in a plastic bucket, were found in her room during a search.

Supt Ameyaw said the woman mentioned Issah as the source of supply of suspected psychoactive drug.

He said sample had been sent for laboratory examination.

GNA

By Gifty Amofa/Jefferson Olarbi, GNA

Social News

