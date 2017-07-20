TOP STORIES
Chief reminds communities to participate in clean-up exercises
Asamankese (E/R), July 20 GNA - The Chairman of Adikrofo Sub-chief of the Asamankese Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, has reminded communities in the West Akim Municipality about the importance of sanitation.
Nana Obutu Frimpong, also chief of Essaso, said cleaning the filth and sanitising the environment, results in cleanliness and that: 'cleanliness is next to Godliness.
Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Asamankese, he remarked that; 'the clean-up exercises are aimed at promoting good health and to sanitise the environment'.
Nana Obutu noted that cleaning the filth and sanitising the environment', was aimed at promoting good health for all of us.
He said environmental cleanliness therefore, should be the concern of traditional rulers, religious bodies, the Muslim communities, companies, institutions and everyone, but not only health issues concerning the government and the assemblies.
The Chief said: 'Constant clean-ups will help prevent the breeding of mosquitoes and eliminate malaria, since filth and pollution are natural hazards' and urged Ghanaians to work hard to ensure a clean environment.
He asked health organisations that matter in sanitation, to continue to create public awareness on the negative effect of filth on the environment.
Nana Obutu urged all and sundry to endearvour to participate in clean-up exercises since it was only when the people cleaned their communities that they could hygienically become healthier to work hard, to help transform the nation.
GNA
