Bibiani police step up fight against highway robbery
Bibiani (W/R) July 20, GNA - The Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Police Divisional Command, has intensified its highway patrol to provide security protection for travelers.
Police Chief Superintendent Alex Kodjo Wowolo, the Divisional Commander, said they were determined to stop highway robbery in the area.
He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the situation, where drivers and passengers were attacked and their cash and other valuables seized by robbers, could not continue.
He called for increased public support by way of useful leads to enable the police to track down and arrest those who had chosen to live outside the law and making life miserable for the law-abiding.
The Divisional Commander also urged the formation of neighborhood watch committees to complement the police crime fight.
He counseled people in the district - predominantly cocoa farmers, to keep their money in the bank, to save them from being attacked by robbers.
GNA
By Bernard Bekoe, GNA
