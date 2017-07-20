TOP STORIES
Ten Chinese illegal miners busted in Tarkwa
Tarkwa, July 20, GNA - A mining taskforce has arrested 10 illegal Chinese miners within the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.
The miners were operating in an abandoned mining tunnel at Efua Ata Kumponasi opposite the Tarkwa Senior High School.
The miners had connected electric power into the tunnel with live wires along the tunnel to electrocute anybody who attempted to enter to arrest them.
They had also installed secret cameras in the tunnel which enabled them to monitor activities outside.
Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, led a team to the place upon a tip-off and said those arrested would be sent to Accra for further investigations and prosecution.
He said government was not perturbed by this development and would continue to fight against illegal mining.
He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's commitment to halt galamsey in the country encouraged them to fight against the menace.
The President has put his job on the line to show his commitment to end galamsey.
Mr John Peter Amewu, the Sector Minister, earlier this year, issued a six-month moratorium on all small-scale miners and ordered all excavators on mining sites to be evacuated.
GNA
By Godwill Arthur Mensah, GNA
