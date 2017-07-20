TOP STORIES
Seed suppliers demand payment
Koforidua, July 20, GNA - Seed producers, who supplied maize seeds for the government's 'Planting for Food and Job' programme, have complained about the unexpected delays in payment.
The group supplied the improved seeds through the National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG).
These, they said, were distributed to farmers in seven regions - Greater Accra, Volta, Eastern, Central, Western, Ashanti and Brong-Ahafo.
They made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Koforidua.
The group said the delay in payment was making it difficult for them to stay in business.
They indicated that farmers in the Afram Plains and the three Northern Regions had only one farming season, which had already started, but many of the seed producers were yet to begin land preparation because they did not have the money.
Their situation had been made worse by the refusal of many of the commercial banks to grant loans to them, they added.
They could go to the microfinance companies but their high interest charges was a disincentive.
GNA
By Albert Nkrumah, GNA
