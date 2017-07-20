TOP STORIES
If one doesn't affraid he/she is only affraid of GODBy: Abel
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
NDC blames 'Akufo-Addo's vigilante groups' for Lapaz police killing
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says President Akufo-Addo has "turned a peaceful Ghana into a pool of blood".
The party's National Chairman Kofi Portuphy catalogued evidence of what the party has described as 'government-backed terrorism'.
He re-hashed the militancy of NPP affiliated groups like Delta Force which beat up Ashanti regional security capo and Invisible Forces linked to the violent take-over of some state agencies like the Passport Office and a tourist site at Kintampo.
But at press conference Thursday, the NDC National Chairman improved the party's list adding the broad daylight killing of a Police officer at Abeka Lapaz in Accra last week by armed robbers.
"Very credible intelligence reaching us has it that a lot of the armed robbery and killing of our hardworking police officers is being done by militant goons associated with the NPP", the NDC National Chairman alleged.
He made wild accusations alleging that a disruption of court proceedings at a circuit court in Tema was done by armed groups.
Although the Prison Service has explained there was no such attack at the court, the NDC National Chairman insisted, armed robbers stormed a court last Tuesday and "freed armed robbers from being tried".
These are what the NDC says are evidence of a historic incorporation of militancy and violent extremists in governance. "Did we vote for change for us to be killed or we voted for development and growth?" he asked.
"In the last six months, there is no denying that lawlessness has been allowed to run riot....hardly does a day pass by without news being inundated with horrifying crimes done with brazen bravado".
Apart from the well-known NPP militant groups such as Invisible Forces and Delta Forces, the NDC said there also exists another group with 'blood-curdling' name 'Volta Crocodiles'.
He said the activities of these violent groups have worn out the police because the groups ultimately have political backing of 'Godfathers' in government.
"The master plan is to weaken the resolve of the police to function at full throttle" he said and claimed that the party has observed that the 'very desperate-looking' IGP David Asante Appeatu 'virtually threw up his hands in despair' at the helplessness of the security forces in addressing the NPP's violent excesses .
Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com|Edwin [email protected]
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
NDC News