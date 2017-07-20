modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Osafo Maafo hints of creation of more districts

Daily Guide
20 minutes ago | Headlines

The Ashanti Region will soon benefit from additional districts to help expedite the developmental process of the area.

This was disclosed by Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo on behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday.

He was speaking during the 2017 New Patriotic Party (NPP)Ashanti Regional Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

The president indicated that the Ashanti Region with 47 constituencies with just 30 districts is highly unacceptable due to its dense population.

He disclosed that like the Ashanti Region, the current number of districts in the Eastern Region is also very minimal.

The first gentleman of the land was of the view that lack of districts was impeding the smooth development of the two regions.

He indicated that cabinet is discussing plans to create additional districts in the country to help spread development all over.

He assured that the free Senior High School (SHS) policy would definitely take off in September this year to boost education.

Nana Akufo-Addo added that the 'one district one factory' campaign promise and other promises, made by him, would be fulfilled.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Headlines

TOP STORIES

Entrepreneurs Club Ghana Calls On Business Development Minister

20 minutes ago

Databank Staff Replacing Experts At Ministry Of Finance – Haruna Iddri...

45 minutes ago

quot-img-1"you aren't judged for what you did.... But for the kind of person you are.."

By: saharla badri quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36784.3721
Euro5.03175.0343
Pound Sterling5.69045.6968
Swiss Franc4.57544.5787
Canadian Dollar3.47043.4731
S/African Rand0.33720.3374
Australian Dollar3.46433.4705
body-container-line