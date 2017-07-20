TOP STORIES
Entrepreneurs Club Ghana Calls On Business Development Minister
Executives of the Entrepreneurs Club Ghana have paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Business Development, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, in Accra.
The visit, aimed among other things, to formally meet and introduce the club to the minister.
The young entrepreneurs also took advantage of the visit to engage the minister in fruitful deliberations concerning the ministry's vision and plans for young entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneurs Club Ghana is an association of vibrant young entrepreneurs registered under the National Youth Authority and a member of the Commonwealth Alliance of Young Entrepreneurs.
It is their aim to empower young entrepreneurs, to promote innovation and advocate for policies that will improve the quality of entrepreneurship in Ghana for sustainable development.
The Minister assured the leadership of the club that he was always opened to listening and supporting innovative ideas to promote businesses.
Alhaji Ibrahim Awal was impressed and got interested to know more about the club.
“I want all young entrepreneurial groups to come together so we could have a loud voice to form a united front since government has demonstrated it is ever ready to support any group of young entrepreneurs,” the minister assured.
The team also expressed appreciation to the minister for the warm reception and pledged to work hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Business Development.
