Arrogance, lies; trademarks of Akufo-Addo government – NDC
The opposition NDC has launched a scathing attack on the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government saying the administration is characterised by arrogance and lies.
“Arrogance, lies and dishonesty have become visible trademarks of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government,” National Chairman, Kofi Porturphy told journalists at the party’s Headquarters in Accra, Thursday.
Mr. Porturphy said the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is acting contrary to the promises he and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) made to Ghanaians in the lead up to the 2016 elections.
He said: “Contrary to the NPP's promises to protect the public purse; president Akufo-Addo has done exactly the opposite.”
Flanked by other executive members of the party, the Chairman said the President had become “alien” to the worries of Ghanaians because he hardly spends time in the country and is unaware of the pain borne by the very people who voted him into office.
He said the President’s frequent foreign trips are becoming a swell on the state coffers.
“We are demanding a full disclosure of how much money he takes as per diem for his numerous travels? Is it 4000 dollars or 5000 dollars as it is being rumoured?" he insisted.
He sounded caution that the NDC “shall not sit and watch this dear nation of ours be destroyed” by an “embarrassing” NPP administration adding, “The least Akufo-Addo can do is to allow Ghanaians to suffer in peace and not in turmoil.”
Mr. Porturphy accused the president of presiding over stinking corruption, insisting the government was "sinking in the quick sands of corruption" within his six-months in office.
He cited the recent sale of contaminated fuel to a private company, Movingpiina, by the management of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST) to back his claim.
He said, the decision by the President to endorse "the ridiculous, cooked-up BNI [Beurau of National Investigation] report into the matter, was evidence of his lack of commitment to fighting corruption."
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
