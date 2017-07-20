TOP STORIES
‘NPP gov’t sinking in corruption, thievery’ – Portuphy
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as abysmal, the performance of the Akufo-Addo government in its first 6 months.
According to the NDC, the party has failed on many fronts, especially in the fight against corruption since it assumed office on January 7.
Addressing a press conference in response to the President's press encounter, National Chairman of the NDC, Kofi Portuphy said the government has simply failed to live up to its promises.
“ The true verdict of the majority of Ghanaians is that Akuffo Addo and Bawumia have failed woefully as managers of all affairs of state..Most definitely, President Akuffo Addo is turning out to become like Kweku Ananse because in our Ghanaian folklore, Kweku Ananse always begins as the most intelligent and shrewdest person but ends up hiding his embarrassment in his web. The embarrassment that is engulfing the Akufo Addo, Bawumia government is becoming too much.”
The NDC chairman also accused President Akufo Addo of superintending over corruption.
“President Akufo Addo and the NPP flew into power on the wings of mostly false allegations of corruption against the NDC government in opposition. Akufo Addo styled himself as an avid fighter against corruption. As things stand now, the NPP government is sinking in sands of corruption and the President is looking on with gaping helplessness. Now that Akufo Addo is President , he is only making unacceptable excuses to pull a veil over the massive corruption and blatant thievery that is taking place right under his nose. The President’s endorsement of ridiculous cooked up BNI reports and the contaminated oil scandal involving Alfred Boateng who is Managing Director of BOST is a clear indication that the President cannot be relied upon to wage a meaningful war against corruption.
Mr. Portuphy’s comments come in the wake of a major corruption scandal uncovered at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST).
Since the scandal broke, many have called on the President to dismiss the Managing Director of BOST, Alfted Obeng to show his commitment to fighting corruption but the President at a media encounter on Tuesday only explained that another committee will be set up to look into the issue.
By: Umaru Sanda & Pearl Akanya Ofori/citfmonline.com/Ghana
