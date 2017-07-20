modernghana logo

I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
Confirmed: Akufo-Addo receives petition against Charlotte Osei

CitiFMonline
19 minutes ago | Headlines

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been served with the petition  seeking the removal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei.

Citi News on Wednesday published a petition in which a section of the EC staff known as concerned staff of the Electoral Commission accused the EC boss of breaching public procurement regulations, and disregarding administrative procedures in her management of the electoral body.

They also charged her with cronyism and witch-hunting of pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) staff.

The President is now expected to refer the petition to the Chief Justice in line with article 146 of the 1992 Constitution for a preliminary determination.

Meanwhile, Citi News sources say the Charlotte Osei is yet to be formally served with a copy of the petition.

This notwithstanding, her lawyers have already threatened legal action against the petitioners and their lawyer for alleged defamatory statements contained in the petition.

Charlotte Osei through her lawyer demanded from the petitioners the list of the names of workers who made the claims for her removal.

She said this was “to enable us commence legal action against them for the defamatory statements contained in their petition failing which our client will be constrained to proceed against you alone as defendant in the suit our client intends to commence against them since you are to all intents and purposes, their agent.”


By: Sixtus Donn Ullo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

