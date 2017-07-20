TOP STORIES
BOST MD Contaminating Fuel To Retrieve Campaign Cash – NDC
The opposition National Democratic Congress has accused President Akufo-Addo of deliberately appointing Alfred Obeng as head of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) so he could retrieve the funds he sunk into the NPP campaign during the 2016 elections.
As a result, the party claims, Mr Obeng is resorting to crude means, including contaminating fuel at the oil firm in order to recoup his funds.
“We know Alfred Obeng who is heading BOST is a known financier of the NPP. So the President is quiet about the many corrupt activities he is doing at BOST. We know he was sent to BOST to do whatever he likes, including contaminating fuel in order to retrieve the money he used to sponsor the NPP during the elections,” chairman of the party Kofi Portuphy alleged during a press briefing by the party in Accra Thursday.
He added that the President and his Vice have lost control of the economy and are rather resorting to deceit and lies against the erstwhile NDC administration which was led by former President John Mahama.
The comments come on the back of the Tuesday maiden press encounter with President Akufo-Addo in Accra.
The President addressed the media on myriad of issues to mark six months in office as head of the republic.
