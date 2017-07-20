TOP STORIES
Tread cautiously on sulphur reduction policy – BDCs
Accra, July 20, CDA Consult – Scores of Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs) have cautioned the National Petroleum Authority to tread cautiously for the implementation of the policy to reduce the sulphur content in petroleum products in Ghana tentatively August 1, 2017.
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has revised the national sulphur specification for diesel from maximum 3000 parts per million (ppm) to 50 ppm.
The Authority, however, says it will allow suppliers of fuel into Ghana to import diesel at 10ppm or lower whilst the revised national specification will be at 50pmm, suppliers of fuel could import ultra-low-sulphur-diesels (ULSD) to Ghana as pertains in Europe.
The BDCs explained that the new policy could create shortages of petroleum products as it takes only three days to import products from the shores of Lome, Togo but it will take a minimum of 14 days to import from the European Market, this could degenerate into some operational hitches if not managed strategically.
Mr Gyemfi Amanquah, Chief Operating Officer of GOENERGY Company Limited, subsidiary of Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) in his contribution told the CDA Consult that Ghana should reverse to the original road map towards achieving a 50 ppm in the country by 2020.
He said stakeholders are committed to comply with reduction of sulphur content in petroleum products but noted that we must approach it with lots of circumspection to avoid creating industry challenges.
Mr Amanquah noted that Ghana in particular and the West African sub-region in general are faced with the challenge of producing and importing cleaner fuels due to the lack of fuel specifications to meet evolving improvements in engine technology that supported reduction in vehicle pollutant emissions.
He said even though Ghana is serving as a pace setter, the sub-region can make greater impact if the process is engineered by Nigeria which is a major player in West African petroleum sector.
He also urged NPA to create adequate transitional period for co-mingling which is normal till all old stock are sold out.
Mr Patrick Akpe Kwame Akorli, Group Chief Executive Officer of GOIL, advocated for comprehensive public education on the Sulphur reduction policy stressing that the policy affects the entire national operation.
He highlighted that apart from the environmental and health benefits of diesel with lower sulphur content, the fuel will burn faster, and improved the quality performance of the engine.
Mr Akorli who is also the Managing Director of GOIL noted that it may also lead to marginal price differentiation, but assured the public that the competitive market environment created under the deregulated regime will ensure no Oil Marketing Company (OMC) takes consumers for a ride.
He reiterated that GOIL will continued to show resilience and through a competitive pricing policy, basically offering low ex-pump price on the market to ensure that consumers are not short-changed.
Mr Akorli applauded the consuming public whose patronage of GOIL products and services has always remained the bedrock of the company’s support.
The decision to review the country’s high sulphur content in diesel followed the release of the report of a study conducted in Ghana and seven other African countries by a SWISS non-governmental organisation, Public Eye, which revealed that the sulphur content of diesel products imported into the relevant countries are 150 times, and in some cases 1,000 times more than the limits allowed in Europe.
Although the quality of the fuels imported into Ghana meets the country’s quality standards, the products are said to pose a great risk to the health of consumers and easily damage the engines of vehicles.
GOENERGY, is now the country’s major supplier of Gasoline, Gasoil, Marine Gasoil, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Domestic Kerosene, and Aviation Turbine Kerosene (JET-A1). “We will continue to ensure stability in the supply of products”.
GOENERGY was established in February 2014 which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GOIL as a BDC to source for and secure the petroleum products requirement for the company.
GOENERGY started operations in September 2014 by securing and supplying petroleum products for the sole use of GOIL and in May 2015 it extended supplying of products to other OMCs.
GOENERGY therefore seeks to establish an active supply infrastructure network and channels that lead to competitive lower cost and ensure product availability as well as improvement of quality throughout the supply chain.
