More Districts Coming

Daily Guide
8 minutes ago | General News
Yaw Osafo Maafo
Yaw Osafo Maafo

THE ASHANTI Region will soon benefit from additional districts to help expedite the developmental process of the area.

This was disclosed by Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo on behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday.

He was speaking during the 2017 New Patriotic Party (NPP)Ashanti Regional Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

The president indicated that the Ashanti Region with 47 constituencies with just 30 districts is highly unacceptable due to its dense population.

He disclosed that like the Ashanti Region, the current number of districts in the Eastern Region is also very minimal.

The first gentleman of the land was of the view that lack of districts was impeding the smooth development of the two regions.

He indicated that cabinet is discussing plans to create additional districts in the country to help spread development all over.

He assured that the free Senior High School (SHS) policy would definitely take off in September this year to boost education.

Nana Akufo-Addo added that the 'one district one factory' campaign promise and other promises, made by him, would be fulfilled.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

General News

