Stanbic Bank Donates To Korle-Bu Food Suppliers
John Prempeh, Head of Transactional Products & Services, Stanbic Bank, handing over the cheque to Dr Felix Anyah
Stanbic Bank has presented a cheque of GH¢100,000 to the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) as part of its corporate social responsibility.
The donation was in support of Korle-Bu's efforts to offset part of the GH¢1.7m debt owed food suppliers.
Kojo Koi Larbi, Head of Corporate Affairs, Stanbic Bank, speaking on behalf of the management team that represented the bank, disclosed that Stanbic has had a fruitful relationship with the hospital in the last few years in the area of revenue collection and management.
He stated that the donation was made to help with the strategy of the new management in furthering the activities of the hospital.
Dr Felix Anyah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KBTH, expressed his appreciation to Stanbic Bank for their kind gesture, adding that although the previous management of the hospital did their best, the new management seeks to move further into a medical tourist destination.
He said management was looking at projects to enhance its services and equipment in the hospital to attract people who can pay better for quality healthcare services.
“We are looking at different marketing strategies to absorb the NHIA as well as position ourselves as an efficient teaching and service delivery hospital,” he said.
Dr Anyah mentioned the hospital was piloting a new project that allows departments to keep track of beds in the hospital using a technology tool.
He added that the innovation used by hospitality agencies like hotel would not only allow for the department heads and hospital management hands on information on beds, it would also help solve the issue of 'no beds'.
“The system helps you to see the number of beds in a particular department and when they are being used or not so when an emergency case is in but the beds at the emergency ward are full, it will help in allocation of other free beds to the patient till the emergency ward is ready to admit him or her,” he explained.
It is envisaged that the system would also help the hospital in its revenue collection activities as it provides the feature for recording the check-in and expected check-out of a patient.
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri
